Firefighters Battle Broadway Blaze on Wednesday Morning

Two families were displaced and one firefighter was injured as the result of a fire at 337 Broadway on the Wednesday morning before Thanksgiving.

The building was home to the Los Amigos restaurant.

At about 8:10 a.m. on Nov. 22, the Chelsea Fire Department got the call for smoke coming from the building, according to Fire Chief Leonard Albanese. Albanese said the two-story structure had the restaurant on the first floor with no residential units above it.

“Upon arrival, companies had a heavy smoke condition from both floors,” Albanese said. “A working fire was ordered, and firefighters made a cautious interior attack in an attempt to control the fire. The fire was well advanced and a second alarm, and subsequently a third alarm of fire were transmitted for additional resources.”

The chief said firefighters were ordered out of the building and a defensive attack was ordered. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the building of origin while saving the two attached structures to either side.

Albanese said the original fire building suffered extensive damage.

There was one injury, a Revere firefighter who suffered a head injury. The firefighter was treated at Massachusetts General Hospital and released.

There were two displaced families from adjacent occupancies due to smoke and water damage.

“The fire cause was officially undetermined with a high probability of an electrical failure between the first and second floors,” said Albanese, adding the fire was not suspicious in nature.

“In summary, firefighters were faced with a well advanced fire on arrival that had a good head start with the building being unoccupied at the time of discovery,” said the fire chief. “Through their strong efforts, the fire was kept to the building of origin with no civilian injury, and no extension to residential occupancies on either side. A job very well done by Chelsea Fire and our mutual aid partners.”