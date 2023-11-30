Deputy Superintendent Finalist for Top School Job in Melrose

Chelsea Deputy Superintendent of Schools Adam Deleidi is a finalist for the top spot in the Melrose school system.

Deleidi was named one of four finalists for the Melrose superintendent position by that city’s school committee. The four finalists were scheduled to meet with the school committee through the last half of November, with the final candidate scheduled to be interviewed on Tuesday night.

In October, 11 applications were forwarded to a screening committee, with the committee coming to a consensus on four finalists.

In addition to Deleidi, the other finalists are John Buckey, who most recently served as superintendent of the Marblehead schools, Jannell Pearson-Campbell, who most recently served as interim superintendent in Northampton, and Priya Tahiliani, who most recently served as superintendent in Everett.

Before serving as Deputy Superintendent, Deleidi was the principal of the Berkowitz Elementary School and an assistant principal in Revere.