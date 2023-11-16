CHS Performing Arts Students Pay Tribute to Chelsea Veterans Through Music, Song

Special to the Record

Last week, Performing Arts students from Chelsea High School showed their appreciation for local veterans by performing a two annual Veterans Day events in the City of Chelsea. The CHS Cantare, Concert Band and Orchestra played at a ceremony at the Veterans Home in Chelsea as well as the city’s Veterans Day celebration, using their musical talents to honor and celebrate Veterans Day.

The CHS Cantare under the direction of Michael Bednarsky.

The performances began on Thursday, November 9, at the Veterans Home where three performing arts groups participated. Performances included renditions of the Star-Spangled Banner by the Concert Band and Cantare, Bring Us Peace by the Cantare, Momentous by the Orchestra, Caprice by the Concert Band and the U.S. Armed Forces Medley by the Concert Band and Cantare.

The playing of the Armed Forces Medley was a powerful moment as attendees who served in the different branches of the armed forces stood while their service song was played.

Cantare students also sang at the City of Chelsea’s Veterans Day event at the Chelsea Senior Center last Friday morning. Students sang the Star-Spangled Banner and closed the event with a performance of the U.S. Armed Forces Medley. Students also recited the Governors’ Proclamation and conducted a reading about the Missing Man Table.