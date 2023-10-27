Monge Installed as Kiwanis Club President

Special to the Record

On October 23, the Chelsea Kiwanis Club installed its new officers, including its new president, Elaine Monge.

Elaine Monge has been with Chelsea Kiwanis for the past 12 years and has held many positions within the club. As of October 1, 2023, she has once again been elected to the role of “Club President”.

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Chelsea are pictured at the Installation of Officers Dinner Monday at El Potro on Everett Avenue. Front row, are Jessica Wynn, Lt. Gov. Mernaysa Rivera-Bujosa, President Elaine Monge, and Michelle Mirthes. Back row, from left, are Yari Morales-Gonzalez, Past President Rich Cuthie, Secretary Cassandra Thompson, Treasurer Joe Carreiro, Tricia Williams, and Renee Caso.

Outside of Kiwanis, Elaine currently is the Assistant Vice President of Loan Servicing at Metro Credit Union at Metro’s Headquarters in Chelsea. She has held that position for the last year and a half. Elaine is not new to Metro though, having worked for them previously from 2003 to 2015. Prior to her second stint with Metro Credit Union, she worked at the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation for six years, most recently, as the Chief of Staff.

Elaine currently resides in nearby Revere with her husband where they are raising two biological children as well as foster children.

Although Elaine has moved out of Chelsea, remaining active in the community of Chelsea is still very important to her.

The Chelsea Kiwanis Club has been serving the community of Chelsea since November 1929. The Club has many goals for this fiscal year, including club growth, fundraising, and all in the name of supporting the children and families of Chelsea. As part of its support of the community, Chelsea Kiwanis has provided scholarships to Chelsea High School graduates as well as partnered up with other community-based organizations to provide basic needs, like clothing, toiletries, and diapers to area families, as well as worked regionally to support children in need in many different manners. The Annual Chelsea Kiwanis Track & Field Day each September is a significant fundraising event for these scholarships.

“In order for our club to continue the great work that we do, we are looking for the support from local officials, local businesses, and the community, to deliver and show why “Chelsea Cares’ about its own.” – Elaine

Other officers and directors for the new Kiwanis year include: Rich Cuthie assumes the role of Immediate Past President after being President for the past two years; Carolyn Boumila-Vega becomes Vice-President; Joe Carreiro continues as Treasurer and Cassandra Thompson continues as Secretary; Directors are Veronica Dyer-Medina and Yaritza Morales-Gonzalez.