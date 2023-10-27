Grants To Support Variety of Chelsea Initiatives

There’s been good news on the grant front in Chelsea over the past several weeks, with money coming into the city that will help with transportation, affordable housing, and social services programs.

“We just secured a $1.6-million Community Development Block Grant for a two-year term that is going to encompass a series of streetscape improvements, including streetscape measures in Addison Street in the Addison-Orange neighborhood and Clinton Street in order to connect Broadway to the new waterfront park at 88 Clinton Street,” said Alex Train, the Director of Housing and Community Development.

The city also recently secured a $350,000 grant through the Land and Water Conservation Fund of the National Parks Service for the Clinton Street park itself.

The Clinton Street park will provide both passive and active recreation opportunities for residents and provide waterfront access to Mill Creek.

Train said design work is continuing on the park, and he expects it to go out to bid at the end of the year. Construction would then begin next March and continue through the end of 2024, he said.

On the affordable housing side, the Community Development Block Grant will provide financing for development of 66 affordable housing units at 170 Cottage St. and allow the city to complete its strategic housing plan, Train said.

The social services aspect of the block grant includes the continued operation of some existing services, as well as a new senior citizens home meal delivery program that the community development department is expanding in conjunction with the Chelsea Senior Center.

“This is allowing us to expand our infrastructure work in order to beautify neighborhoods, promote roadway safety, and increase the quality of life for residents, as well as to meaningfully tackle the affordable housing shortage in Chelsea,” Train said of the grant funding. “On the social service side, we are going to continue our support for an at-risk youth program at Chelsea High School, citizenship and immigration services, as well as ESOL programs – all of which we see as critical to promoting upward economic mobility for residents.”

Also on the grant front, last week the police department received $60,000 through the state’s FY24 Municipal Road Safety Grant Program.

Nearly $5.5 million was invested across 186 cities and towns in the state to support traffic safety enforcement and outreach programming.

The annual program provides funding to municipal police departments who propose traffic safety projects in their community, including high visibility enforcement patrols, equipment to enhance road safety such as digital speed signs, pedestrian and bicyclist safety initiatives and public outreach campaigns intended to educate community members and youth about roadway safety.

“Whether by vehicle, bicycle or foot, everyone has the right to travel safely through our communities,” stated Governor Maura Healey. “Through this program, we were able to award grants to every community that requested funding. The education, enforcement and outreach initiatives supported through these grants will help ensure safer roads for all.”