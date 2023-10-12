Chelsea Public Schools Staff Presented With Awards at Latinos for Education Event

Special to the Record

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, four Chelsea Public Schools administrators were honored with awards at the State of Latino Education in Massachusetts event. The annual gathering celebrates Latino excellence and leadership in the field of education.

Shown (left to right) are Jeanette Velez, Obed Morales and Camilo Machado pictured with their Exceptional Latino Educator Awards alongside the Chelsea School Committee.

Jeanette Velez accepting her Exceptional Latino Educator Award.

Senator DiDomenico accepting his award alongside Almi

G. Abeyta (middle), Superintendent of Chelsea Schools, and Amanda Fernandez (right), Latinos for Education CEO and Founder.

Two Chelsea Public Schools administrators in Chelsea High School Principal Obed Morales and Sokolowski Elementary School Assistant Principal Camilo Machado received the Latinos for Education

Exceptional Latino Educator Award. Both individuals were recognized for being visionary leaders and championing for Latino students in Chelsea. Chelsea School Committee member Jeanette Velez was also honored with an Exceptional Latino Educator Award for her work in Everett Public Schools as well as in Chelsea.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Almi G. Abeyta was surprised with an in-person recognition for winning the inaugural La Lucha Award from Latinos for Education in 2021. Two years ago, the award was presented to her in a virtual ceremony. State Representative Judith Garcia gave a speech about Dr. Abeyta’s work and presented her with flowers. The La Lucha Award was given to Dr. Abeyta for her continued advocacy for Latino students and families in Chelsea, and her fight for equitable education for the students of Chelsea Public Schools.

Dr. Abeyta was also on hand to present State Senator Sal DiDomenico with the Educator Diversity Champion Award.

At the Chelsea School Committee meeting last week, Obed Morales, Camilo Machado and Jeanette Velez were all presented certificates that included the awards they won.