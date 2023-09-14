Attorney Olivia Anne Walsh Announces Candidacy for City Councilor At-Large

Chelsea Attorney Olivia Anne Walsh has announced her candidacy for election to one of the Chelsea City Councilor At Large seats, where she will be a full time Councilor At Large. The following is her statement:

“As a longtime resident of the City of Chelsea, I have a true and unwavering sense of appreciation and loyalty to the City and my fellow residents,” said Walsh.

Anne Walsh.

Walsh brings over four decades of experience in government at both the City and State levels, serving most recently as Legislative Chief of Staff to a member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives. She also has the education credentials to match this experience:

• 1976 University of Massachusetts, Boston: BS in Management

• 1981 Suffolk University, Boston: Master of Public Administration

• 1987 New England Law, Boston: Doctor of Jurisprudence

She has been a member of the Massachusetts Bar for over 30 years.

“I have been for Progressive values my whole life, growing up in the Mattapan section of Boston, and for many years in the City of Chelsea,” Walsh noted.

Among community affiliations Walsh included:

• Member, City of Chelsea Human Rights Commission

• Fmr Chair, Chelsea Ward 4 Democratic Committee

• Commander Chelsea Disabled American Veterans Chapter 10

• Communicant, St. Michael the Archangel Chapel, Chelsea

“Progressive change takes a willingness to listen, hard work, and a commitment to bring people together for the common good. That is what I will do each day for everyone in City of Chelsea.” added Walsh. “So many issues must be addressed: City Services, economic development, affordable housing, public safety, elder services, Veteran care and traffic concerns to name a few. Together we can ensure that we have a strong consistent voice in our community. I look forward to having your support and ask for yourselves to vote in the City Election on Tuesday November 7th”.

Attorney Olivia Anne Walsh resides at 91 Crest Ave. and is available to hear your concerns at (617) 306-5501.