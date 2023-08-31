WBUR Hosting Listening Session for Latinx/Hispanic Community

One of Boston’s public radio stations is looking for input from Chelsea’s Latinx/Hispanic residents about the issues that affect them in the city.

WBUR is hosting a community listening session on Tuesday, Sept. 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Chelsea Theatre Works at 189 Winnisimmet St.

According to WBUR, the listening session with public radio journalists is an opportunity to hear directly from the Chelsea community about the timely issues and ideas on residents’ minds.

The small group conversations are off the record and aim to help WBUR’s coverage decisions.

There will be refreshments and WBUR journalists, including Spanish-speaking staff will be on hand.

The event is limited to 30 people, so those who wish to attend should RSVP at www.wbur.org/inside/2023/08/17/wbur-community-listening-session-chelsea.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta said she plans to attend the listening session.

“I’m very appreciative of the work of WBUR,” said Abeyta. “They have been a wonderful partner to me and the City of Chelsea.”