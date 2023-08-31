Council Approves Early Voting Dates and Times for Preliminary Election

The City Council approved early voting dates and times for the Sept. 26 preliminary election at a special meeting on Monday night.

The preliminary election is for District Four for City Council and District Seven for School Committee only.

In District Four, current Councilor Tanairi Garcia is running alongside current Licensing Commission Chair Marnie MacAlpine and Adriel Rodriguez.

Due to redistricting, Garcia is not technically a candidate for reelection, since she currently represents District 7. Longtime current District 4 Councilor Enio Lopez is not running for reelection this year.

The District Seven School Committee preliminary features candidates Lucia Henriquez, Loren Sokol, and Celeste Williams.

In-person early voting for the preliminary election will be held in the City Clerk’s office at City Hall for District Four (Ward 3 Precinct 3 and Ward 3 Precinct 4) and District Seven (Ward 2 Precinct 3 and Ward 2 Precinct 4).

Early voting in-person will take place on Saturday, Sept 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and then during normal business hours from Monday, Sept. 18 through Friday, Sept. 22.

The vote by mail application is posted on the city’s website, according to City Clerk Jeannette Cintron White. The deadline to apply for vote by mail for the Sept. 26 preliminary election is Tuesday, Sept. 19 by 5 p.m. The deadline to apply for the vote by mail for the Nov. 7 city election is Tuesday, Oct. 31 by 5 p.m.