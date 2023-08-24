Residents Asked for Input on Bosson Park Renovations

Over the past several years, the city has prioritized updating and renovating a number of its parks and playgrounds.

One of the biggest park renovation projects to date looks to get underway later this fall, and the city is looking for input from residents on the design plans.

On Thursday, Sept. 7, the City of Chelsea and its Housing and Community Development department are holding a community meeting about the Bosson Park renovation project.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Bosson Park at the corner of Grove and Bellingham streets. If it rains, the meeting will take place in Room 305 at City Hall.

Residents and community members are invited to learn about the construction planned for Bosson Park, which will include a new playground, splash pad, a half basketball court, walking paths, and seating.

“We’re really excited about the plans,” said Alex Train, the Director of Housing and Community Development. “We’ve been working over the last year in partnership with the neighborhood to create a more welcoming, inviting space for users of all ages.”

The plans also call for creating a new entryway and new plantings.

“The park kind of functions as a neighborhood living room, and a lot of events happen there, like the Bosson Park Block Party,” said Train. “So the design really casts an eye toward making it more welcoming for events and residents to socialize.”

Train said the city’s goal is to finalize the design plans and begin the construction later this fall.

The total estimated budget for the project is $1.7 million, funded through a combination of state grants and appropriations from the City Council, according to Train. The meeting will be in English with Spanish translation available. Anyone with questions about this project can contact Emily Granoff at egranoff@chelseama