Herb Kupersmith Birthday Party and Chelsea High School Reunion

Herbie Kupersmith did it again.

He put together another superb celebration that drew more than 350 people to the Saul Nechtem Gymnasium Saturday.

People came from far and wide to honor Herbie on his 84th birthday. It was also a Chelsea High School all-class reunion.

NCAA President Charlie Baker, one of Herbie’s many friends, made a special appearance at the event. City Council President Leo Robinson announced to the large gathering that a street in Chelsea will be named in honor of Herbie Kupersmith. State Rep. Judith Garcia, City Councillor Calvin T. Brown, and School Committee member Naomi Zabot were also among the dignitaries in attendance.

As he has done throughout his life of philanthropy and helping others, Herbie made sure the proceeds from the event went to a great cause. He will make a substantial donation of scholarships for Chelsea students attending college.

Supt. of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta and CHS Principal Obed Morales thanked Herbie for his continuing generosity to Chelsea students.

It was a night to remember for Herbie Kupersmith, his wife, Cookie Kupersmith, and the entire Kupersmith family.

Herbie said this may be his last spectacular reunion, but after a wonderful evening of friends, food, and memories, the hope is that Herbie will reconsider and bring his many friends together at least one more time.

Special thanks to Minna Karas Marino and the other members of the committee who joined Herbie in organizing the event. Also, a big thank you to Frank Henry, the CHS security and maintenance staff, and the Chelsea Police officers who did a great job inside and outside the venue.