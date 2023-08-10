Legislature passes bill authorizing Chapter 90 funding benefiting DiDomenico’s district

Senator Sal DiDomenico joined his colleagues in the Massachusetts Legislature in passing a bill that includes $375 million in bond authorizations for transportation needs across the state, including $200 million for the state’s Chapter 90 program, which provides municipalities with a reliable funding source for transportation-related improvements, including road and bridge repairs. Last week, Governor Healey signed the bill into law, ensuring this critical funding will be distributed across the state.

“Our communities and economy are stitched together by roads, bridges, the MBTA and regional transit authorities, so ensuring this infrastructure is safe, accessible, and up to 21st century standards is nonnegotiable,” said Senator DiDomenico, Assistant Majority Leader of the Massachusetts Senate. “These investments will repair outdated transportation infrastructure and keep our state on track to cut greenhouse gas emissions by supporting efforts to electrify our cars and provide high quality public transportation. These investments will have a big impact in my district and throughout the Commonwealth.”

“Ensuring that people in every region of Massachusetts have safe and dependable transportation options is fundamental to creating a competitive and equitable Commonwealth,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “This funding invests in our infrastructure and transit systems everywhere, allocating much-needed funds to local roads and bridges, regional transit, EV infrastructure, and parts of the MBTA. I want to thank Senator Crighton for making this a priority, my Senate colleagues for their support, and Speaker Mariano and the House for agreeing on these critical investments in our infrastructure.”

This legislation also authorizes $175 million in programs that will support various transportation-related projects. This includes $25 million for each of the following:

• The municipal small bridge program;

• The complete streets program;

• A bus transit infrastructure program;

• Grants to increase access to mass transit and commuter rail stations;

• Grants for municipalities and regional transit authorities to purchase electric vehicles and the infrastructure needed to support them;

• Funding for pavement and surface improvements on state and municipal roadways; and

• New funding dedicated to additional transportation support based on road mileage, which is particularly helpful for rural communities.