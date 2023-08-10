Consumer notification service now available

Suffolk Register of Deeds Stephen J. Murphy announces a new Consumer Notification Service available on Suffolkdeeds.com.

The Consumer Notification Service alerts a homeowner by email when a document is recorded at the Suffolk Registry of Deeds in their name or at their address.

Click on the link Consumer Notification Service appearing in the banner at the top of the Suffolkdeeds.com website to create an account and register up to 3 separate properties in Suffolk County (Boston, Chelsea, Revere, and Winthrop) about which you want to be notified.

Our free notification service, like the paid subscription services you see advertised on TV and radio, does not prevent a document from being recorded. If a document is recorded in the name or address of a Consumer Notification Service account holder – an email will be sent to the account holder notifying them of the document’s recording.

If you receive an email, please review the document at Suffolkdeeds.com by clicking on Document Search and searching your name and address. After you review the document, if you have any concerns or believe you are a victim of fraud, please call (617) 788-6221 and ask to speak with an Assistant Register of Deeds.

All victims of fraud should contact local law enforcement authorities.