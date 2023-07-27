National Night Out Takes Place August 1

The Chelsea Police Department is inviting local residents to bring the whole family to the annual National Night Out celebration on Tuesday, August 1.

This year’s festivities take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Mary O’Malley Park on Admirals Hill. There will be plenty of free food and entertainment for the whole family.

“I feel it’s such a special event. It is the one day we come together as a community and showcase in a fun family way all our community, state and federal partnerships that do so much for our residents,” said Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton.

Over the past decade, millions of people across the nation have taken part in the National Night Out, with the goal of enhancing the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while creating a true sense of community.