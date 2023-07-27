Friday Storm Keeps Emergency Personnel Busy

Chelsea first responders had their hands full with the strong thunderstorms that swept through the region on Friday night, July 21.

“Between 9:30 p.m. and midnight … Chelsea 911 was inundated with calls for street and basement flooding, as well as alarm activations caused by the heavy rainfall,” said Fire Chief Leonard Albanese.

Some of the heaviest basement flooding was in the Columbus Street area, according to Albanese.

Several people were stuck in vehicles on flooded streets throughout the city, and emergency personnel rescued several people who were stuck in flooded vehicles on Wesley Street.

“It is inevitable that with that much rain within a short time frame that we will have significant street and basement flooding when the amount of water exceeds the draining system’s ability to keep up,” said the fire chief. “With the upcoming extreme weather conditions, the chance of similar flooding events is likely.”

Albanese reminded drivers to never attempt to drive through flooded roadways, since rapidly rising flood waters can quickly trap them in their vehicles.

“With extreme basement flooding, do not wade through flooded areas,” said Albanese. “Ensure the power and gas to the flooded areas are cut before engaging in clean up. Always call 911 for emergencies, and understand there may be significant delays during the height of storms.”

District 1 City Councilor Todd Taylor and City Councilor and State Representative Judith Garcia were out following the storm to survey some of the damage.

“Councilor Taylor and I went to visit some of the families whose homes were impacted by the storms on July 21,” said Garcia. “The Chelsea Fire Department, Emergency Management, and Inspectional Services have done a great job coordinating clean up. We are grateful that no one in Chelsea was hurt, and I encourage anyone who is seeking resources to reach out to my office.”