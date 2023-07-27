Chelsea Walk Pub Gets Extension for Disciplinary Hearing

The Chelsea Walk Pub will be before the Licensing Commission for a disciplinary hearing at its next scheduled meeting on Thursday, Sept. 14. The pub was supposed to appear before the commission at its meeting earlier this month, but requested a continuance to the next meeting because its attorney was not able to make the July meeting. Commission member and Inspectional Services Director Mike McAteer noted that the Chelsea Walk Pub has been closed for the past two months without notifying the city. The disciplinary hearing stems from a May 5 incident when police received a report of an intoxicated woman in front of the establishment. While that situation resolved itself, police officials said that when they asked for video from the night, the establishment’s video system was down. “That is a concern with us going forward,” said Police Captain David Betz when requesting the hearing in June. “They are required to maintain 30 days worth of video in having one of the city’s liquor licenses, so they are already not doing what they are supposed to do.” Betz said there have been issues at the Chelsea Walk Pub in the past where police were only able to determine how bad they were through reviewing the video. In other business, a Revere Beach Parkway resident sent a correspondence to the Licensing Commission with concerns about fireworks in the parking lot of the Chili’s Restaurant on Revere Beach Parkway for several hours late into the night on the Fourth of July. The resident stated that it has been a problem in past years, and also noted that there have been noise issues with delivery trucks in the early morning hours at Chili’s. Commission Chair Marnie MacAlpine said she would like more information, especially about the early morning deliveries, before calling Chili’s in for a disciplinary hearing. “I would hate to put Chili’s up for a public hearing about noise without having more information about who is getting deliveries at those hours,” said MacAlpine. MacAlpine said she would also like to see if there was any video surveillance of the fireworks coming from the parking lot, and that it could be difficult to hold the establishment responsible for that kind of activity on the Fourth of July. The commission also approved an extension of hours on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights for Las Vegas restaurant at 388