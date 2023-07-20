Joe Rez Excites Capacity Crowd in Concert at Riseman Family Theatre

Special to the Record

Chelsea resident Joe Resnek, known as Joe Rez, electrified a capacity crowd with his musical performance Saturday night during his first-ever concert at the Apollinaire’s Riseman Family Theatre on Winnisimmet Street.

Resnek performed several of his own songs to the delight of his friends and fans in attendance. He also interacted magically with the audience in between sets, with fans shouting, “Joe, Joe, Joe,” as a show of support.

Joe Rez is immersed in his

music while performing for

the audience at his first concert Saturday in Chelsea.

Resnek is a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School. He has stepped away from his legal career to focus on his music. The talented vocalist has been steadily building a national following through his videos on YouTube and appearances on social media.

“Joe was dazzling,” summed up City Council President Leo Robinson, a guest at the show. “The crowd loved his music. It’s clear that Joe has what it takes to be a star in the music industry.”

Resnek took the praise and adulation in stride, stating, “It was great to make my debut in front of my home fans. I’m so blessed to have Chelsea’s blessing and support. What a place to start.”