DiDomenico Fights for Early Education Alongside Advocates at State House Rally | Photo Release

Senator Sal DiDomenico joined his colleagues, as well as early education and care advocates for a State House rally in support of the Common Start bill. “From my first day in the Senate I have been pushing for expanded access to early education and increasing staff salaries to ensure the educators can earn a good living,” said Senator DiDomenico.

Senator DiDomenico speaks with an early education and care advocate.

Senator DiDomenico with Amy O’Leary, Executive Director of Strategies for Children.

Senator DiDomenico with colleagues and advocates on the Grand Staircase.

“This critical legislation will ensure every child and family in Massachusetts can access affordable, high-quality, early education and childcare and deliver significantly better pay and benefits for early educators. We must pass this bill and keep our state a livable and welcoming home for families of all incomes.” The Common Start bills in the Senate and the House, respectively, are S.301 and H.489, an act providing affordable and accessible high-quality early education and care to promote child development and well-being and support the economy.