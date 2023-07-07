Third Round of Outdoor Dining Grant Program Opens

Chelsea is moving forward with the third year of its Outdoor Dining Grant Program.

Local restaurants, bakeries, cafes, and eateries can get up to $4,000 in assistance to expand their outdoor dining spaces. Those who are interested can apply on the city’s website at www.chelseama.gov.

The funds may be used for items such as shade structures and umbrellas, decor, seating, and parklet construction costs. The funding for the program has been provided by the Chelsea City Council, and previous recipients of the grant are not eligible.

“We’re excited about the launch of the third round of the outdoor dining program,” said Director of Housing and Community Development Alex Train. “Over the last two years we have had over 15 businesses take advantage of the program. It provides upfront capital for equipment, landscape elements, tables, chairs, and other materials to provide seating in both sidewalk locations, private patios, as well as in parking spaces with city approval.”

Train said the feedback the city has received from the business community about the program has been pretty positive.

“Because we have a number of new restaurants that have opened over the last year, year and a half, we wanted to launch another round of the program this year, primarily to cater to those newer businesses and try to assist them,” said Train.

The application includes questions about the size of the business, plans for outdoor dining, and how the requested funds would be used.

Those seeking more information or assistance can contact Omar Miranda at City Hall at [email protected] or (617) 466-4198.