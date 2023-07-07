Starbucks Dedicates Community Store in Chelsea

Special to the Record

Starbucks celebrated the dedication of its first Community Store in Massachusetts at 164 Everett Ave. in Chelsea last week.

The location builds on Starbucks global Community Store goal, according to Tiana Noble, a communications manager with Starbucks. These store concepts create environments for Starbucks partners to connect with, engage and represent the communities they serve, according to Starbucks.

The Chelsea location has 24 employees from the Chelsea community, and is focused on uplifting the local community by offering training, neighborhood-specific programs, and additional resources, according to Noble.

“Store leaders have already formed strong partnerships with several local organizations, including Chelsea High School, Chelsea High School Special Education, Bunker Hill Community College, La Colaborativa and the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce to support the community through ongoing donation drives for food insecurity, career pathways for students, teacher appreciation, membership and participation in local events, compost recycling and more,” stated Noble.

The store features a custom mural by Colombian painter Felipe Ortiz blending some of Chelsea’s classic buildings with native birds, coffee leaves, and cherries.

“Ortiz incorporates vibrant cultural elements and colors into urban American environments, believing in the uplifting power of nature’s beauty to unite people,” said Noble.

The store’s dedication statement in both English and Spanish showcases its commitment to the community and customer connection, Noble said. Additionally, the location has a dedicated wall featuring rotating local art, currently spotlighting artwork by Sury Chavez for the summer.

Based on employee nominations, The Starbucks Foundation’s Neighborhood Grants program has awarded more than 130 grants totaling more than $160,000 to Massachusetts-based organizations since 2019. “We’re excited for how this Community Store will continue to drive long-term impact in the local community,” said Noble