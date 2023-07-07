Planning Board Supports Several Residential Projects

The Planning Board recommended approval of several residential building projects at its regular meeting last week.

At 43-45 Blossom Street, the board recommended approval for the renovation of an existing four-family structure to a six-family structure. The footprint of the building will essentially remain the same, and the number of bedrooms in the building will not change, according to Anthony Rossi, the attorney for the applicant.

Rossi said there will be aesthetic improvements to the building, including renovating the third floor so that it matches the look of the first two floors. The back porches will also be removed from the building, and there will be an improved stormwater management system and more green space in the front and the rear of the building.

Rossi said he spoke with abutters and they appreciated the aesthetics of the renovation and the addition of green space.

In other business, the board recommended approval for the subdivision of three lots at 81-85 Library St. which will allow for the construction of two two-family structures in addition to keeping the existing residential structure on the property.

The two buildings would be three-story, townhouse style buildings and would be occupied by the family of property owner Maria Teixeira, according to attorney Richard Lynds.

There will be a common driveway between the two new buildings, with two tandem parking spaces for each unit, according to Lynds.

Planning Board member Mimi Rancatore cast the dissenting vote against recommending approval of the project, citing the size of the buildings.

Considering how much housing Chelsea needs, Rancatore said she couldn’t support building four essential four bedroom houses (listed as three bedrooms and a study) was not the best use of the property.

Planning Board member Sarah Ritch noted that it is a tight lot, and the proposal as presented would not be as disruptive to the neighborhood as a larger development.