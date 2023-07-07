Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Rosa Brito Martins Named to Dean’s List

Rosa S. Brito Martins, of Chelsea, Mass., was named to second honors on the Clark University Dean’s List. This selection marks outstanding academic achievement during the Spring 2023 semester.

Students must have a GPA of 3.8 or above for first honors or a GPA between 3.50 and 3.79 for second honors.

Daysi Martinez Celaya Earns Dean’s List Honors

Daysi Martinez Celaya, of Chelsea, has been named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester.

Local Students Graduate from Emerson College in Boston

Emerson College awarded approximately 1,058 undergraduate degrees during the 143nd Commencement at Agganis Arena in Boston, MA on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

During the ceremony, the College honored four award-winning executives, innovators, and Emersonians for their contributions and efforts to the arts, communication, and greater humanity. Warner Bros. Pictures Group Co-Chair and CEO Pamela Abdy ‘95; veteran Boston-based journalist Meghan Irons ‘90, Emerson Kasteel Well Executive Director Dulcia Meijers, and Emerson Trustee and former Chairman, and Vice President of Sunshine Wireless Company, Jeffrey Greenhawt ‘68 each received honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degrees. Abdy ‘95 gave the commencement address.

“Members of the Class of 2023: I have long been inspired by your individual and collective focus and passion, and by your commitment and desire to make this world a better, kinder, more equitable place.” said Interim President William Gilligan during the Presidential Address.

“Dreams are there to keep us striving, to keep pushing ourselves to our limits, but they don’t have to stay trapped in amber. Dreams are dynamic – they can change. As long as you pursue them with intention, passion, and without fear, you will find your way,” said Pamela Abdy, Warner Bros. Pictures Group Co-Chair and CEO.

Ben Blackburn of Chelsea, received a BFA in Creative Writing BFA.

Yuhe Chen of Chelsea, received a BA in Media Arts Production.

