DiDomenico’s Legislation Included in Governor Healey’s Relationship & Sex

Education GuidelinesLast week, Senator Sal DiDomenico joined Maura Healey, Senate President Karen Spilka, advocates, and his State House colleagues to celebrate the Governor’s Administration updating DESE’s outdated health and physical education framework to provide our students with sex and relationship education that is inclusive, medically accurate, and age appropriate. These guidelines haven’t been updated for over 20 years and will be considered by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. If the Board decides to move forward with the proposal, there will be a 60-day period for public comment followed by potential revisions and a vote on implementation later this year.

“As lead sponsor of the Healthy Youth Act bill, I take great pride in the health and well-being of our students and see this framework update as the natural progression toward passage and implementation of my legislation,” said State Senator Sal DiDomenico. “I want to thank Governor Maura Healey and her team for making this a priority, ensuring our students can protect their health, form respectful relationships, and build the bright futures they deserve.”

Senator Sal DiDomenico is lead sponsor of the Healthy Youth Act bill, An Act relative to healthy youth (S268), which has been proposed in the legislature for over a decade. This bill is similar to DESE’s new proposed guidelines but would make them permanent and give them the force of law which will ensure Massachusetts public schools electing to teach sex education curriculum use age-appropriate, medically accurate, and research-based information that covers a comprehensive range of topics. The legislation also calls for sex education to be inclusive and appropriate for students regardless of gender, race, disability status, sexual orientation, and gender identity. Senator DiDomenico will continue to push for passage of the Healthy Youth Act.