Chelsea Bus Routes Free for the Summer

MBTA bus routes in Chelsea will be free through the end of August as part of the mitigation efforts for the closure of the Sumner Tunnel this summer.

“My office is excited to share that after advocacy for mitigation from my office and Senator (Sal) DiDomenico, from July 5- August 31, because of the Sumner Tunnel closure, the following bus routes in Chelsea will be made free of charge: 111; 112, 114, 116 & 117,” stated state Representative Judith Garcia.

Garcia noted that she also worked with city and state officials to help offer mitigation solutions for the traffic that will spill over into Chelsea as a result of the tunnel closure.

The state representative said there are also efforts to expand support for local public safety officials who will also have to deal with issues from increased traffic in the city.

In addition, the SL3 will be free inbound only at the Chelsea, Bellingham Square, Box District, Eastern Avenue, and Airport stops, as was the case during the Chelsea Curves project a few years ago.

As part of the overall mitigation efforts, the Blue Line will be free for all commuters this summer.

The Sumner Tunnel Restoration Project will offer a variety of mitigation options for individuals coming from all travel points, including free trips on the MBTA Blue Line for the during the tunnel’s closure; free and reduced cost water ferry options; reduced Commuter Rail fares for riders; reduced parking costs at MBTA and Commuter Rail parking lots and garages; discounted tolls for residents; and additional options for travelers to and from Logan Airport, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT).

In addition to providing the East Boston Ferry as a free transit option, the MBTA has added a new ferry service between Lynn and Central Wharf in Boston to provide an additional transit option during the Sumner Tunnel closure.

MassDOT officials also noted that there will be reduced rates for the Winthrop Ferry for the duration of the full closure, which is scheduled for July 5 through August 31.

All mitigation efforts are also expected to be in place for next summer’s closure of the Sumner Tunnel. The Tunnel will also remain closed most weekends between the summers as part of the reconstruction project.