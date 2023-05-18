Photography Exhibit at Chelsea City Hall Gallery

A photography exhibit called ‘The Tobin Bridge, Past & Present’ will be at the Chelsea City Hall Gallery on Tuesday, May 23, 5:30-7 p.m.

Toan Trinh captures the beauty and majesty of the Maurice J. Tobin Memorial Bridge in a striking black and white photography exhibit currently open to the public through May 31 at the Chelsea City Hall Gallery, 500 Broadway, Chelsea. Formerly known as the Mystic River Bridge, the Tobin Bridge represents a significant moment in the City of Chelsea’s history. Erected during a time of prosperity from 1948-1949, the construction of the bridge marked a turning point in the city’s economic and social landscape.

Spanning two miles across the Mystic River, the Tobin Bridge revolutionized transportation and commerce in the Boston area. However, the bridge’s construction displaced many Chelsea residents and demolished several neighborhoods, leaving a lasting impact on the city’s cultural identity.

Today, the Tobin Bridge continues to dominate Chelsea’s skyline, though its lasting impact often goes unnoticed. Despite showing signs of age, the bridge serves as a testament to Chelsea’s history and resilience through time.

The project was funded by the Chelsea Heritage Celebrations Grant with support from the Chelsea Public Library and the Friends of the Chelsea Public Library. Chelsea City Hall Gallery hours are Mon.,Wed.,Thurs., from 8am-4pm, Tues. 8am-7pm and Fri. 8am-12pm

Toan Trinh is a Vietnamese-born lifestyle and automotive photographer. Trinh’s work is heavily influenced by the works of renowned photographers such as Robert Adams, Stephen Shore, Eugene Atget, and Walker Evans. Trinh has a keen eye for capturing the beauty in every day, and his work often explores themes of identity, culture, and change through time.