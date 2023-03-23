Recommendations Made for City Manager Screening Committee

A subcommittee is expected to bring forward a number of names of people to serve on the City Manager Screening Committee at the City Council’s next meeting on March 27. “We received expressions of interest from a great number of community members,” said Councilor-at-Large Brian Hatleberg. “I want to thank those people who put their names into the process.” The screening committee, which will be chaired by Eugene O’Flaherty, will review applications and conduct interviews in the search to replace former City Manager Thomas Ambrosino. A handful of applicants will then be forwarded to the city council for final interviews and selection by the council. Hatleberg said the subcommittee charged with selecting the screening committee will forward its final report to the full council on Monday, March 27. He said the subcommittee has recommended four committee members and two alternates. Those recommended as full members are Fidel Maltez, Joan Cromwell, Michelle Nadow, and Juan Vega. The alternate members selected by the committee are Jen Hassell and Jonathan Gomez-Pereira. “I would like to thank the committee for taking that challenge on,” Council President Leo Robinson said. In other business at last Monday night’s council meeting, District 1 Councilor Todd Taylor said he has been getting a good number of complaints from people concerned about people not picking up waste after their pets. “It’s really rude to let your dog do its business on someone else’s lawn and just leave it there,” said Taylor. Taylor noted that the city has a number of pet waste stations stocked with plastic bags throughout the city.