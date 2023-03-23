Council Wants More Information on Everett Ave. Traffic Plan

City councilors want more information from the Traffic and Parking Commission before signing off on a plan to use parking spaces for an additional weekday morning traffic lane on Everett Avenue. The plan was approved by the traffic commission at its Feb. 7 meeting. District 6 Councilor Giovanni Recupero made the motion not to approve the request, and Councilor-at-Large Damali Vidot agreed that she would like to see more information about the proposal. Council President Leo Robinson said the request seeks to add the restrictive lane on Everett Avenue southbound between Arlington Street and the Rte. 1 onramp between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday through Friday based on a request made by the Department of Housing and Community Development. The parking lane would act as a vehicle lane of traffic during the designated hours to reduce congestion and facilitate access to Rte. 1. District 8 Councilor Calvin Brown said he understood the spirit of the request, noting that the area of Everett Avenue can be very congested in the morning. “They are trying to alleviate some of the congestion, but because there are businesses over there, I’m not sure if we have made it known or have reached out to all of the businesses to see what kind of impact it would have on them,” said Brown. District 5 Councilor Judith Garcia said she agreed with Brown’s concerns. Housing and Community Development Director Alex Train said abutters were notified about the public hearing on the changes before the traffic commission. “That said though, we can always do more outreach and continue the conversation,” said Train. “We have no issue with sending this back to the Traffic and Parking Commission to continue those conversations with the businesses before a final decision is made.” Recupero noted that the major problem with traffic in the area is from Broadway to Park Street. “That gets bottled up and that is the problem you need to fix,” said Recupero. Train said he agreed that there is an issue between Broadway and Park and that it is something the city is having its traffic engineering team look at. “With that said, there is still this issue with cars accessing the Rte. 1 onramp on Everett Avenue during the morning rush hour,” said Train.