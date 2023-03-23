Chelsea Man Convicted on Fentanyl Trafficking Charges

A Chelsea man was convicted on 16 counts of trafficking fentanyl by a Suffolk County Superior Court jury last week.

James Oliveras, 31, also known as Christian Hernandez, was convicted of 14 counts of distribution of a class A substance, and single counts of trafficking in fentanyl of 10 grams or more and trafficking in fentanyl between 18 and 36 grams. The jury deliberated for 15 hours following an eight-day trial, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

Assistant District Attorney Frankie Leone said the Massachusetts State Police detective unit assigned to the Suffolk district attorney’s office conducted a series of undercover buys in Chelsea on various dates between June and November 2019.

The buys followed a similar pattern, with the uncover trooper calling a phone number, speaking to a male, and arranging a drug deal, according to the DA. The male would indicate a place to meet, and a female “runner” would show up at the location to make the transaction.

State Troopers followed the runner, who always exited from an Eden Street residence before the buys. Investigators determined that Oliveras was the male who answered the calls, and that he lived at a Heard Street residence, despite the female runner operating out of the Eden Street location, according to the DA.

On November 12, after conducting a final undercover buy, troopers executed search warrants at both addresses. From Eden Street they seized about 30 grams of fentanyl, a kilo press, packaging and other items associated with drug trafficking. Troopers arrested Oliveras at the Heard Street location and seized the phone used for the drug buy calls, along with nearly $5,000 in cash.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden pointed to a Massachusetts report showing fentanyl as the main driver in opioid overdose deaths in the state, with the drug present in 94 percent of opioid-related deaths in the first six months of 2022 where a toxicology report was available.

“This was a diligent, lengthy investigation that pulled a major supplier of fentanyl off the street,” stated Hayden. “We’re grateful the jury saw fit to deliver justice for the numerous lives this man’s operation has likely affected in one way or another. We’ve seen, far too often, the consequences of this deadly trade.”