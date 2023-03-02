News Trailblazers Recognition Dinner by Record Staff • March 2, 2023 • 0 Comments The Chelsea Black Community (CBC) held its 10th Annual Chelsea Trailblazers Award RecognitionDinner Feb. 27 at the Williams Middle School. Shown are Chelsea Black Community President Joan Cromwell (left), with Chelsea Trailblazers Award recipients, Cesar Castro, Yahya Noor, Grace McKinnon, Roseann Bongiovanni, Stacey Smith, and Deborah Washington. Missing from photo is award recipient, Acting Chelsea City Manager Ned Keefe.