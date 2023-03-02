News

Trailblazers Recognition Dinner

The Chelsea Black Community (CBC) held its 10th Annual Chelsea Trailblazers Award Recognition
Dinner Feb. 27 at the Williams Middle School. Shown are Chelsea Black Community President Joan Cromwell (left), with Chelsea Trailblazers Award recipients, Cesar Castro, Yahya Noor, Grace McKinnon, Roseann Bongiovanni, Stacey Smith, and Deborah Washington. Missing from photo is award recipient, Acting Chelsea City Manager Ned Keefe.

