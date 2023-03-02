Residents Give Input on City Manager Search

Several residents gave their input on the qualities and qualifications they would like to see in a new city manager at a council subcommittee meeting on Tuesday night.

The public input session is one of the initial steps in the process to find a replacement for former City Manager Thomas Ambrosino, who stepped down after seven years in the position earlier this year.

Those who spoke said they would like to see a new city manager who is sensitive to the needs of Chelsea’s most vulnerable residents, and focuses on issues such as affordable housing.

“I think a city manager, when it comes to Chelsea, which is small in size but has big city problems, I think they should have experience with infrastructure and growth,” said Jose Iraheta Zaldana. “Most importantly, (the city manager) has to protect or ensure community members that are most vulnerable can remain in our communities.”

Iraheta Zaldana said he also wanted to make sure the city kept the process for hiring a city manager as open as possible, with future opportunity for input from residents.

“I am here to express the need for a culturally responsive city manager, one who understands the needs and the nuances of our community,” said School Committee member Katherine Cabral.

She noted that the city and its leaders were resilient and collaborative during the Covid pandemic, and that a new leader would have to continue to reflect the needs of the community.

“From my perspective in education, I think it is important that we have a city manager that continues to think about the needs of the Chelsea Public Schools and continues to collaborate with our central office, superintendent, and School Committee to ensure that we have a rigorous and quality education for all of our students,” said Cabral.

Jonathan Gomez Pereira said affordable housing should be one of the top priorities for the new city manager.

“Housing in Chelsea is super limited, and some of the residents that live here are being pushed out and we need to change that,” Gomez Pereira said.

He added that the city and a new city manager should look at enacting a home rule petition for rent control to help ease the burden of housing costs for residents. Gomez Pereira said he works in education, and that housing displacement and education are tied together.

“When someone is displaced from their home, evicted whether legally or illegally, it disrupts the ability of students in the Chelsea Public Schools from getting their education,” he said.

As Iraheta Zaldana noted, Gomez Pereira said he hopes the selection process for a new city manager continues to focus on gathering input and feedback from residents.

Residents also have until the end of the day on Friday, March 3 to fill out an online form where they can give input on the city manager search process. The form is on the city’s website at www.chelseama.gov under the news section.