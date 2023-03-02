Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Shang Earns Dean’s List

Emerson College student Jonathan Shang of Chelsea earned Dean’s List honors for the Fall 2022 Semester.

The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.

Jonathan Shang is majoring in Media Arts Production and is a member of the Class of 2025.

