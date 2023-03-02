DiDomenico Hosts Annual DiDomenico Foundation St. Patrick’s Day Kick Off Roast on March 9

Special to the Independent

The top elected officials in Massachusetts will join host State Senator Sal DiDomenico (D-Everett) at the head table for the Annual DiDomenico Foundation St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on Thursday, March 9 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Bunker Hill Knights of Columbus in Charlestown. This has become of the most anticipated events of the year.

In addition to Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, over 75 federal, state, an elected officials have confirmed they will join State Senator Sal DiDomenico (D-Everett) at the head table at the annual political kick-off of the St. Patrick’s Day roast including: Attorney General Andrea Campbell, Massachusetts State Senate President Karen Spilka, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, State Auditor Diana DiZoglio, Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden, Middlesex County Sheriff Peter Koutoujian, Middlesex County Clerk of Courts Michael Sullivan, Governor’s Councilor Terry Kennedy and more!

Rock & Roll, Vocal, and Grammy® Halls of Fame group, The Platters® (“Only You”, “The Great Pretender”, “Twilight Time”) will be flying in for a special performance, and two of Boston’s best comedians will enhance the political humor.

In addition to a traditional Irish dinner, the night will include live Irish music, bag pipers, and the annual presentation of the Golden Shamrock Award to a community leader. This year’s recipient is Liliana Patino of the Eliot Family Resource Center. Liliana has been a leader supporting children and families in our region before and during the pandemic and has personally made it her mission to ensure that our youngest residents get the resources and services they deserve.

This event is one of the most popular St. Patrick’s Day traditions in the Greater Boston area and Senator Nick Collins (D-South Boston), the host of the Annual South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast, will also be at the event.

For tickets and event information, please call (617) 387-3327. Proceeds will go to The DiDomenico Foundation, which funds educational scholarships for graduating high school students, as well as a large toy drive during the holiday season for domestic violence and homeless shelters throughout the Greater Boston.