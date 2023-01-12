Sportswoman of the Year: Chelsea High AD Amanda Alpert Is a Champion on and off the Field

Amanda Alpert is one of the winningest, most-decorated, and most admired players in the history of the WFA (Women’s Football Alliance).

As a 12-time All-American center, Alpert helped lead her Boston Renegades team to the 2022 Super Bowl title in a game that was televised nationally on ESPN2. Her teams, the Boston Renegades and the Boton Militia, have won seven Super Bowl titles.

Amanda Alpert

Alpert, 39, will begin her 19th season in March for the Renegades, who play their home games at Della Russo Stadium in Revere.

Alpert has certainly stood out among the nation’s best football players and athletes. She has had teammates from across the country, while there have also been many Bay Staters, and even one pro football teammate from Chelsea, Lucia Robinson-Griggs, the current MIT women’s basketball coach.

“Lucia and I won a Super Bowl title together,” recalled Alpert.

But as spectacular as her professional football career has been, Alpert is also earning much acclaim as the director of athletics at Chelsea High School.

In recognition of her outstanding accomplishments in professional football, her excellent leadership of the Red Devils’ sports programs, her important guidance and advisership to student-athletes such as former CHS track superstar and current Division 1 performer Stephanie Simons, her innovations and decisions such as launching a middle school sports program and having Chelsea High return to the Greater Boston League, and for being a role model to athletes while balancing the demands of her career and family, Amanda Alpert is Chelsea’s Sportswoman of the Year for 2022.

Dr. Abeyta Commends Administrator

Supt. of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta praised Alpert for her work in the schools and congratulated her on The Chelsea Record’s designation of Alpert as Sportwoman of the Year for 2022.

“Amanda’s work in helping grow participation at CHS in addition to implementing middle school sports has created more opportunities for our students across a variety of grade levels,” said Dr. Abeyta. “Participation in extracurricular and out-of-school time activities such as athletics are important to student well-being, decreasing dropout rates, and increasing academic success. Additionally, our teams create a sense of belonging for our students. Congratulations, Amanda!

In Her Seventh Year as Athletic Director

Amamda Alpert is in her seventh year at the helm of the CHS athletic program. Chelsea High left the Commonwealth Athletic Conference in 2020 and became a member of the Greater Boston League in the fall of 2021.

“This is our second full year in the GBL,” said Alpert. “In football, we’re an independent and play our own schedule.”

Alpert is pleased with the response to the move to the GBL, where Chelsea was a member through the 1980s.

“It’s great geographically and I love being a member of the GBL,” said Alpert. “Our teams are really young and they’re growing, so I’m excited for the future.”

Alpert oversees a program that has teams competing in football, basketball, baseball, softball, girls’ volleyball, cross country, and indoor and outdoor track. A boys volleyball team will be added this spring, giving Chelsea High 15 varsity teams and close to 300 students in competition.

“Our participation level has definitely been helped by having middle school teams,” said Alpert. “We started middle school sports with cross country in 2018 and we now have baseball, softball, basketball, outdoor track, and flag football.”

Alpert has made it a point to recruit Chelsea High alumni as candidates for coaching positions. Boys basketball head coach Cesar Castro was a 1,000-point scorer at Chelsea High, while his assistant, Armani Cheek, is also a basketball alumnus. CHS alumna Leslie Santiago is the girls basketball head coach while Joseph Saez, Christian Velasquez, David Roque are assistant football coaches.

A Supportive Family

Amanda Alpert competed in youth sports in Saugus and was a standout for the Saugus High track team. She continued her track and field career at Springfield College, before entering the ranks of women’s professional football.

Amanda is the daughter of Allan Alpert, a long-time community leader known for his superb hosting skills at local events, and Laraine Alpert.

“They’ve been supportive all the way and were encouraging in getting me involved in different activities as a youth,” credited Amanda.

Amanda is also a proud parent of two children, Owen, 8, and Finleigh, 4.

“Owen does karate and he’s grown to liking soccer and basketball,” said Amanda. “Finleigh hasn’t started in sports yet, but she’s doing dancing.”

May the children enjoy the awesome success that Amanda Alpert has achieved in her still flourishing career.