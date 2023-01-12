News Helping Chelsea Residents With Rental Assistance by Record Staff • January 12, 2023 • 0 Comments The staff of La Colaborativa, The Neighborhood Developers (TND), and Metro Housing|Boston recently kicked off a new partnership (pictured above) that will assist more Chelsea residents apply for assistance to help with rent and utility arrears. In the last year, Metro Housing helped distribute $15 million in assistance to Chelsea residents with the help of the two organizations, representing nine percent of the total distributed in Greater Boston. Metro Housing and TND have long partnered to assist residents of Chelsea and the expansion of the partnership with La Colaborativa will mean more households in Chelsea will be able to get the assistance they need to stay in their homes. Residents who need to apply for assistance can do so by stopping by the La Colaborativa office at 318 Broadway in Chelsea or calling 617-889-6080. Residents can also reach The Neighborhood Developers by calling their housing hotline at617-712-3487, X703 for English and X709 for Spanish.