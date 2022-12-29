Hart of Gold

Chelsea native Robert ‘Bob’ Hart honored as LA’s Outstanding Philanthropist of 2022

Special To The Record

Chelsea High School classmates and friends who knew Robert “Bob” Hart remember a brilliant student who was always generous and kind to others. Hart went on to graduate from Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) and became president of his class at the UCLA School of Management where he received his MBA.

Robert “Bob” Hart displays the Los Angeles Outstanding

Philanthropist of 2022 Award that he received from the

Association of Fundraising Professionals at the awards

luncheon.

Now the chief executive officer of TruAmerica Multifamily, a real estate investment firm based in Los Angeles, Hart is setting the standard for beneficence with his numerous philanthropic endeavors. Hart’s noteworthy leadership, personal giving, and participation in fundraising activities have served to inspire other business professionals.

Hart recently received the Los Angeles Outstanding Philanthropist of 2022 Award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals at AFP’s 37th annual National Philanthropy Day luncheon at the JW Marriott Los Angeles at LA Live.

‘Bob brings people together’

In addition to leading the firm he founded in 2013 to become one of the most active multifamily investors in the United States with more than $18 billion in assets under management, Hart is actively involved in a wide variety of charitable and academic organizations, helping to raise tens of millions of dollars. Generously giving of his time, Bob also sits on the Board Directors for Chrysalis, Board of Governors for The City of Hope and Board of Trustees for his alma mater, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, and The Marlborough School in Los Angeles.

“Bob is a builder – bringing people together to create something better than the sum of its parts,” said Chrysalis President and CEO Mark Loranger, who nominated Bob for the award. “He has connected Chrysalis with a huge network of donors, hiring partners, volunteers, and other champions, and he has raised millions to further our mission to change lives through jobs.”

“As professional fundraisers we dream of working with donors like Mr. Hart – individuals who are willing to make long-term commitments of time, talent and treasure to causes they care deeply about,” added Yvette Herrera, Vice President, Netzel Grigsby Associates and AFP – Greater Los Angeles, 2022 Board President.

He delivers a humble acceptance speech

Bob Hart was presented the Outstanding Philanthropist Award at AFP’s 37th annual National Philanthropy Day luncheon at the JW Marriott Los Angeles at LA Live.

Before the large assemblage at the luncheon, Hart delivered his award acceptance speech, humbly thanking the Association of Fundraising Professional for the esteemed recognition of his continuing, philanthropic efforts.

Following are Bob Hart’s remarks:

Thank you Mark (Loranger) very much for that kind introduction and to the Association of Fundraising Professionals for this recognition. It has been a great pleasure and inspiration to have worked closely with Mark for the last 15 years. I must also recognize Mark’s highly dedicated team of executives who make Chrysalis the success it has become —and my fellow board members who share the same passion that I do about helping others. Thank you also to my colleagues and friends here today whom I am always asking for help and money– and to my wife Cynthia and daughter Mia who unfortunately could not be here today but faithfully support my spirit of volunteerism and philanthropy through their own efforts. And of course, I want to congratulate my fellow honorees here today for the much-deserved recognition they are receiving.

As I look out into the crowd, I’m humbled that you have singled me out. I see before me so many good and decent people who also have dedicated their lives, as much if not more than I, to making an impact on the causes they care most about.

The word philanthropy comes from two Greek words, Philein (Phil-Lane) meaning to love and Anthropos (Anthro Poe) meaning humankind. And while many associate the word with donating large sums of money, the true definition of philanthropy is—the love of humanity. And while I have been fortunate to be able to have helped raise millions of dollars through personal giving and fundraising activities, it is being linked to the original definition for which I’m most proud, and I’m sure all of you are as well. Striving to be more Humanitarian –provides a bright light that guides the journey of our lives.

Philanthropy is a state of mind that drives action and requires compassion, empathy and intent, and yes, dollars don’t hurt. Philanthropy does not know age, space, or any other boundaries. It is shown every day by the good deeds of individuals and corporations alike, which help benefactors, like Chrysalis make our communities better.

We are all here because we want to impact the lives of those people that need a helping hand. And one of the organizations that I’m most passionate about is Chrysalis which helps individuals emerging from homelessness to find jobs and get the training and encouragement they need throughout that process. I’m extremely proud that I have been a member of their board for the past 20 years. During that time, while we’ve raised millions of dollars, a lot of my satisfaction comes from working with Mark and his dedicated team to help shape the mission and direction of this vital organization.

An important part of philanthropy is trying to inspire the act of giving to those around us. Not only is my firm TruAmerica an enthusiastic steward of corporate and social responsibility, but we also encourage our employees to take an active role in organizations that effect meaningful change. And they have met that challenge, providing their individual support and assistance to worthy organizations such as the City of Hope, which touches so many lives through groundbreaking cancer treatment and research. Our long involvement with City of Hope was highlighted in 2017 with a Spirit of Life Award.

This award recognizes our deep commitment to making a difference in the lives of others. Our own Eryn Mack, Chief People Officer, serves on the Board of the Ronald McDonald House of Southern California. They provide comfort, care and support to families of sick children. Other organizations that TruAmericans Support include the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, The Guardians and the Navy Seal Foundation, just to name a few.

I am humbled by the opportunities I have had to work with local organizations like Chrysalis that serve the forgotten individuals of our community and by the knowledge that the world is a little better place because of the thoughtfulness of the people like you in this room.

Thank you very much.