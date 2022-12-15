News Thank You for Your Service by Record Staff • December 15, 2022 • 0 Comments Peg Canning (front row, far right) brought her students from the Dental Assistant program at the Northeast Regional Vocational School to the Chelsea Soldiers Home prior to Veterans Day in order for the students to present their hand-made cards to the veterans who live at the home, thanking them for their service to our country. The students are standing on the steps of the Quigley Hospital building, which is soon to be torn down.