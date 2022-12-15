Obituaries 12-15-2022

Regina Daley

Thoughtful And Giving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend

A Funeral Mass was celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church on Saturday, December 10 for Regina M. (McCarthy) Daley, 81, of Revere, who died peacefully, surrounded by family at the Kaplan House in Danvers on Monday, December 5 after a brief battle with cancer. Interment was in in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Born and raised in Chelsea, she graduated from Chelsea High in 1959 and continued her education at Cambridge Junior College where she was Student Council president for two years. She continued on to Suffolk University to study architecture while working part time as a draftsman and worked many years for Delta Airlines and Massport, performing various roles.

Regina cherished her time with her family and especially enjoyed her role as “Nana.”

She also enjoyed going to dinner, movies and the theater with her friends.

She was the most thoughtful and giving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend with a huge heart and will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege of calling her family or friend.

She was the beloved mother of William M Daley and his wife, Lynne) of Groveland, Christian S. Daley of Seminole, FL, Timothy A Daley and his wife, Tricia of Bedford; the loving sister of Elaine T. Sherriff and her husband, Steve of Peabody and Henry “Mac” McCarthy Jr. of Revere. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Kristen, Julia, Ryan and Michelle of Groveland and Liam and Emmett of Bedford. She was predeceased by her father, Henry McCarthy and mother, Mae (Hatch) McCarthy, both of Chelsea.

Henry John Tintoni, Jr.

GE Retiree

A retired quality control inspector and Vietnam Naval Veteran, Henry J. Tintoni, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, December 7 at the Chelsea Soldiers Home. He was 79 years of age.

Born in San Antonio, Texas and raised in the Boston area, he enlisted in the US Navy in 1962 and served during the Vietnam War. He attained the rank of Storekeeper 3rd class and was honorably discharged in 1966. He retired from General Electric in Everett where he worked as a jet engine inspector.

Henry was a resident at the Chelsea Soldiers Home for several years and previously resided in Medford and Roxbury. He is survived by his brother, Henry Joseph “Hank” Tintoni of Winchester.

Family and friends are most kindly invited to honor Henry while gathering at St. Michael the Archangel Chapel, Chelsea Soldiers Home, 91 Crest Ave., today, Thursday, December 15 at 9 a.m. immediately followed by a Funeral Mass and military honors at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with Henry being placed to rest at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.

Marguerite Greco

She Will Be Forever Missed and Loved by All Who Loved Her

Marguerite S. “Margie” Greco entered eternal rest on Friday evening, December 9 at her son’s home in New Hampshire surrounded by the comfort and love of her family. She was 78 years of age.

Born in Boston, the daughter of the late Pasquale and Josephine (Spinale) Farinella, Margie attended Girls’ High School in Boston and graduated with the Class of 1962. After high school, Margie married the love of her life, Anthony J. “Tony” Greco and the couple moved to Chelsea, to begin their life as husband and wife.

Margie was a dedicated homemaker, caring for her home and her two sons. She also worked outside of the home as a clerical worker for the MA Department of Revenue. She began her career working in Boston but later moved to the Chelsea office. Upon leaving the MA Dept. of Revenue, Margie performed clerical work for the former law office of Minsk-Levin in Boston. She worked at Minsk-Levin for a number of years until her retirement in 2008.

Margie was an avid Boston sports fan for her entire life. She enjoyed vacationing, knitting, reading and baking. Many will remember Margie for her delicious treats she shared with all of us during the holiday season.

Margie resided in the City of Chelsea for 60 years. She was known for volunteering her time working at the voting polls in Prattville. She will be forever missed and loved by all who loved her, especially her husband Tony and their family.

Margie was the beloved wife of Anthony J. “Tony” Greco, Sr. of Chelsea, with whom she shared 59 years of marriage, the devoted mother Anthony J. Greco, Jr. of New Hampshire and Michael A. Greco and his wife, Stephanie of Ashland; dear sister of Pasquale Farinella and his wife, Catherine of Marshfield, Domenic Farinella and his wife, Elayne of Canton and Rosalyn Farinella of Duxbury. She is also lovingly survived by one grandson, Anthony J. Greco, III and three: granddaughters, Christina Greco of New Hampshire and Sarah J. Greco and Nina S. Greco, both of Ashland.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral in the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., Chelsea today, Thursday, December 15 at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at the Blessed Mother of the Morning Star Parish, Our Lady of Grace, 59 Nichols St., Chelsea at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with Entombment in Sheffield Mausoleum at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Margie’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

