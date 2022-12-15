CHS Roundup

Rodriguez Wins 600 at Mstca Winter Festival, Sets New CHS Record

Chelsea High track star Gizelle Rodriguez opened the 2023 indoor track and field season in stunning fashion, topping a field of 27 competitors to take first place in the 600 meter event at Sunday’s Winter Festival of the Mass. State Track Coaches Assoc.

Gizelle’s time of 1:44.12 broke her own school record of 1:45.02 that she set last year at the Division 2 State Meet.

“It is great that Gizelle already is starting faster this season than she finished last season,” said CHS head coach Cesar Hernandez.

In addition, Rodriguez earned a fifth place medal in the shot-put with a toss of 26′-1″.

Gizelle was not the only Red Devil performer who turned in a strong performance at the Winter Festival.

Shot-put teammates Dhalia Christmas took third with a throw of 27′-10.5″ and Lamari Davis grabbed a fourth place ribbon with a toss of 27′-4″. Darily Sanchez ran a 48.89 in the 300 (12th place) which is a personal record (PR) from last season.

On the boys’ side, Ali Warsame ran a PR of 38.92 in the 300 (14th place) and Nate Nadow turned in a PR clocking of 1:32.24 in the 600 (11th place).

“In general, many athletes were able to set personal bests for themselves to start the season,” noted Hernandez, whose squad was scheduled to open its dual-meet season yesterday (Wednesday) against Greater Boston League rival Lynn English. The Red Devils, who will take on their other six GBL opponents each Wednesday through the end of January, will face Lynn Classical next Wednesday.

Young Red Devils Set To Open Season; Host Classical Tonight

New Chelsea High head coach Cesar Castro and a young Chelsea High boys basketball team, which opened their 2023 season this past Tuesday at Greater Boston League rival Lynn English, will entertain GBL foe Lynn Classical this evening (Thursday).

The opening tip is set for 7:00 in the CHS gym.

“We have a very young team,” said Castro, a former Red Devil star performer, whose squad engaged in three pre-season scrimmages with Revere High, Lewiston (Maine) High, and Springfield Central.

“We have three freshmen on varsity in the starting line-up,” Castro continued. “We are building that foundation. My players play hard and share the basketball. Our motto is, ‘Everybody shines together’.”

Castro took the squad to the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield for some team bonding during their trip to Springfield Central.

“My plan is to do a lot of team bonding,” said the new coach. “This program is bigger than basketball. We are a family.”

Members of the 2023 varsity squad are: Islam Allouane (sophomore), Roify Otanez Del Rosario (freshman), Abdi Mohamed (junior), Brian Artica (senior), Justin Toro (junior), Mannix Resto Jr. (senior), Brauli Quezada Tineo (junior), Jonathan Williams JR (freshman), Mo Mohamed (freshman), Jayson Hightower (senior), David Wright (junior), J.D. Arias (junior), Herman Esquivel Mendez (senior), Theo Joseph-Seale (junior), and Anthony Bones (senior).

After tonight’s encounter with Classical, Castro and his crew will trek to Somerville next Tuesday.

New Coach, New Season for CHS Girls

The Chelsea High girls basketball program will feature a new coach this season when former CHS star Leslie Santiago steps onto the hardwood at the helm of the Lady Red Devils.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity,” said an enthusiastic Santiago, whose squad opened their 2023 campaign this past Tuesday against Greater Boston League rival Lynn English.

The 2023 edition of the Lady Red Devils will be led by senior captains Edissa Ndaikeza and Joselinne Moran.

Other members of the varsity roster are freshman Karla Arizora, Karla, junior Keara Chavez, junior Daniela Perez Lopez, freshman Melize Siliro, freshman Katerin Landaverde, junior Nicole Riscanevo, junior Lyssis Henderson, sophomore Nina Reyes, junior Isabella Chavez, and freshman Monica Cespedes Cruz.

Santiago and her crew were scheduled to play at Lynn Classical today (Thursday) and will host Somerville next Tuesday at 4:00.