News Briefs

Murillo Morales Joins Lasell University Community

Kevin Murillo Morales of Chelsea joined the Lasell University community this fall.

Murillo Morales is majoring in Cybersecurity. The fall semester at Lasell has been a busy one for new and returning students alike; the community celebrated the new academic year at its annual UBelong festival and will showcase original student research and scholarship at the upcoming Connected Learning Symposium.

Founded in 1851, Lasell University is located in Newton, Massachusetts. The University is known for its Connected Learning curricular approach, which takes students beyond the classroom and into their field of study. Every major includes practical, hands-on activities in the form of internships, service learning, study abroad, and collaboriate research opportunities.