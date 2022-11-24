‘Together We RIZE’ Grants Awarded

Special to the Record

RIZE Massachusetts, an independent nonprofit foundation solely dedicated to funding and creating solutions to end the overdose crisis, has awarded nearly $600,000 in grants to six promising community-driven projects including the North Suffolk Mental Health Association, Chelsea.

Together We RIZE, created to mark the organization’s fifth anniversary, supports initiatives that will bolster the behavioral health workforce, build up harm reduction services and boost access and equity. Each recipient has received a one-year grant ranging from $98,000 to $100,000.

“The Together We RIZE grant program was informed by a collaborative approach with partners during our five-year fight to end the overdose crisis,” said RIZE President & CEO Julie Burns. “Working boldly together, we can meet the urgency of the moment and develop solutions to end the stigma associated with addiction, keep people safe from overdose and ensure access to quality care for anyone who wants it.”

North Suffolk Mental Health Association provides community-based mental health services to individuals and families in Greater Boston, including Hispanic/Latino populations with higher poverty rates and often lacking health insurance. The nonprofit will serve English- and Spanish-speaking parents in recovery by implementing It Takes a Village/Se Necesita un Pueblo, an evidence-based group therapy model co-facilitated by a clinician and a recovery coach. This model has been informed by a diverse Recovery Support Services team to address the impact of substance use disorder, mental illness and trauma on parent-child relationships.