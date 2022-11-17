Superintendent Gets New Five-Year Contract

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta shouldn’t be leaving Chelsea any time soon.

Last week, the School Committee unanimously approved a new contract for Abeyta that runs through June 30, 2028.

The new contract pays Abeyta $215,000 per year, with the same cost of living increase that all non-bargaining employees receive each year. In addition, Abeyta will receive a one-time $50,000 retention and lump sum bonus. Under the contract, the School Committee has the authority to increase Abeyta’s salary at any time during the term of the agreement.

“I am grateful that I have been given the opportunity to continue the work in Chelsea Public Schools,” said Abeyta. “We have an amazing team in place, and I look forward to working with our community to ensure we deliver a high-quality education to every student in every classroom.”

Abeyta was hired in 2019, and worked for the first several months alongside former superintendent Mary Bourque.

She came to Chelsea after working in the Somerville public schools, and comes from a long line of educators, including a grandfather who met her grandmother while working at a one-room schoolhouse in Colorado.

During her time in the Chelsea schools, Abeyta has helped steer the district through the Covid-19 pandemic and the challenges of remote learning. She has also been committed to increasing the diversity of staff and teachers in the school system.

Also under the contract, Abeyta will be entitled to an additional 30 sick days annually for non-work related illness. Available and unused sick leave may be carried over from one year to the next, but cannot exceed 200.

Upon her retirement, Abeyta may redeem up to 135 days of her unused sick leave in cash at the rate of $100 per diem.