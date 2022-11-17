News

Chelsea Boys Soccer 2–1 Over Woburn In MIAA Division Action

VICTORY AND DEFEAT: Chelsea players Jefferson Ruiz (10), Bryan Medrano (12), Kevin Garcia Fortin (17), Henry Vazquez (41) and Juan Carlos Suarez Lopez celebrate as Woburn players absorb defeat after the Red Devils eliminated Woburn from the MIAA Division 2 soccer playoffs with a 2-1 overtime victory
Saturday at Woburn High School.
NOTHING GETS BY: Chelsea goalkeeper Daylin Yanes Casco makes a relatively easy save. Casco was immense for the Red Devils as he stymied a strong Woburn attack to lead Chelsea to a 2-1 overtime win over Woburn in the preliminary round of the MIAA Division 2 boys soccer tournament.

