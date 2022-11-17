News Veterans Day Exercises At Chelsea Soldiers Home by Record Staff • November 17, 2022 • 0 Comments The Chelsea Soldiers Home held impressive Veterans Dayexercises last Thursday morning in the chapel of St. Michael the Archangel for the residents and members of the public. In the above photo, Soldiers Home Supt. Eric L Johnson, SFC U.S. Army (Ret.) (far left) greets Mass. Secretary of Veterans Affairsand former Soldiers Home Supt. Cheryl Lussier Poppe, Col. U.S. Army (Ret.); guest speaker C. Andrew McCawley, Capt. U.S. Navy (Ret.); and Chelsea City Manager (and former mayor of Revere) Tom Ambrosino on the chapel’s steps. McCawley isthe President and CEO of the New England Center and Homefor Veterans. Revere Ward 2 City Councilor Ira Novoselsky (left), a Trustee ofthe Soldiers Home, and Chelsea City Councilor Leo Robinson(right), meet guest speaker C. Andrew McCawley inside thechapel prior to the start of the Veterans Day observances heldat the Soldiers Home last Thursday. Both Novoselsky (Army)and Robinson (Air Force) served during the Vietnam War. Among the highlights of the ceremonies was the Benedictiondelivered by Rabbi Seth Novoselsky, the son of Councilor Novoselsky, who recalled how the military service of his grandfather (who served in WWII) and father served as inspirational role models for him during his youth.