Housing Families to Host Annual 5K

The Housing Families Annual 5K began virtually in 2020, amidst a global pandemic, to serve as a meaningful way to come together as a community for Homelessness Awareness Week in November. Participants can participate from wherever they are or join us in-person on November 12 from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM to complete the 5K along the Malden River at River’s Edge Park at 175 Rivers Edge Drive, Medford. Run, walk, or jog to raise critical funds for Housing Families! Register via https://raceroster.com/events/2022/64074/housing-families-annual-5k, or access it through our social media accounts!

Housing Families, founded in 1986, is one of the largest and most capable providers of emergency family shelter and permanent supportive housing for families and individuals in Massachusetts. While already providing 101 units of Emergency Assistance Family Shelter and 85 units of Permanent Supportive Housing, Housing Families also opened a 21-bed shelter in support of adult individuals in the region in 2021. Housing Families also offers Homelessness Prevention and Legal Services, the Great Youth and Families Program (GYFP), and Wellness and Mental Health Support services to families and individuals in the region

Following the run, a post-event celebration will be held at The Porch, 175 Rivers Edge Drive, Medford, MA 02155.

This year’s 5K is powered by BOND and presented by United Rentals! A grand prize for our fastest runner, sponsored by Baystate Benefit Services, includes a week-long stay at The Fairways on Loon Mountain Ski Resort.

At Housing Families, we are working to achieve housing equity and well-being for all. We partner with communities, families, and individuals to ensure housing stability by offering tailored services including temporary and permanent housing, food assistance, counseling and therapy, legal services, and youth programs. For additional information visit housingfamilies.org.