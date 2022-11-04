Actor Billy Goldstein is thriving in ‘Kinky Boots’ at North Shore Music Theatre

Billy Goldstein, the talented 6-foot-3-inch performer now appearing in the ensemble of Kinky Boots at North Shore Music Theatre, was asked to compare the sheer athleticism and superb conditioning of actors and dancers with those who compete in sports.

Goldstein is well-positioned to answer the question. The son of Denise Palladino Cole and stepson of Kerry Cole, and the grandson of former Chelsea Fast Pitch Softball League legendary slugger, Billy Palladino, Billy Goldstein excelled in multiple sports as a youth.

“Performers and people who do theater do not get enough credit for how athletic and how in shape you have to be in order to successfully tell the stories that we’re telling on stage every night,” said Billy. “Not only does it take physical strength and endurance, but it also is something that we do eight times a week. It’s not a situation where we have just one game a week and we give it all we got, and we rest up for the next big performance. You want to give the audience the same show every time, so even when you’re tired, you have to pull yourself up from your bootstraps and give the audience the show they came to see.”

Billy Goldstein and the cast of Kinky Boots have been earning excellent reviews for their performances at NSMT. The show, which continues through Nov. 6 at the Beverly theatre-in-the-round, is electric, fast-paced, and inspiring to audiences.

An instant affinity for acting

Billy Goldstein enjoyed the dramatic and performing arts from a young age.

“I loved it. I used to perform in my kitchen before I performed anywhere else,” said Billy.

He began performing onstage as one of the stars in the North Reading Middle School production of “Peter Pan.”

Through high school, Billy continued to perform in shows and he attended pre-professional programs in acting, singing, and dancing. Instructors recognized his immense talents and were soon encouraging him to consider acting, singing, and dancing as a future career.

“I got to a level where my mentors thought I could pursue it as a career, and then I auditioned for college musical theater programs,” he said.

Billy enrolled at Pace University, a college known for its renowned School of Performing Arts. His success in his studies and in performing arts continued at Pace where he received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Musical Theater.

“I was a part of several productions in college,” he said proudly. “I did productions of Merrily We Roll Along, The Pajama Game, Angels in America – those were the main ones.”

His return to NSMT

Billy Goldstein is excited to be onstage performing in Kinky Boots at a venue which brings back so many wonderful memories. “I saw all of my first shows at North Shore Music Theatre as a young kid, and it was always a dream to perform on that stage,” said Billy. “It’s been a full circle moment.”

He’s very pleased with the warm reception that Kinky Boots is garnering from theatregoers.

“Kinky Boots is a show that is so positive and so much about inclusivity and love and acceptance,” said Billy. “It’s been an honor to be a part of this space.”

Goldstein is also expanding his knowledge of musical theater and working alongside some brilliant actors in Kinky Boots such as Julian Malone, who simply takes seizes the stage in his dual roles of Lola and Simon. Luke Hamilton as Charlie Price and Audrey Belle Adams as Lauren are also bringing crowds their feet for standing ovations at each performance of Kinky Boots.

“Julian is just incredible – not only is he an incredible artist vocally and acting-wise and dance and his overall skill set – he’s also an incredible human being as well offstage,” lauded Billy. “Audrey is also absolutely excellent in her role.”

Up next: A Christmas Carol

Billy has been selected for the role of Old Joe in NSMT’s upcoming 31st production of A Christmas Carol that debuts Dec. 1. He will be making his second appearance in the production that features NSMT stalwart actor David Coffee as Scrooge.

“I learned so much from watching his process in the rehearsal room, but also watching him interact with the patrons after the show,” said Billy. “There’s a reason why people come back year after to see David Coffee perform. Yes, he’s an amazing artist, but he really connects and bridges that gap with patrons after the show as well.”

Billy said he owes “a lot of gratitude” toward North Shore Music Theatre in general, but especially to NSMT Artistic Director Kevin P. Hill and Casting Director Matthew Chappell. “They have seen something special in me, and they have offered me so many amazing opportunities at the theatre,” said Billy. “I will forever be grateful to them.”

Crediting his family

Billy Goldstein said his success in his profession wouldn’t have been possible without that loving combination of support and encouragement from his family.

“I wouldn’t be anywhere in this industry if it weren’t for the support of my family, specifically my mother (Denise) and my stepfather, Kerry Cole, who has been like a father figure to me for most of my life,” said Billy.

And to the great Billy Palladino, whose home run-hitting stage was the old Carter Park before large crowds nightly and who is also a vocalist, Billy offered, “My grandfather took me to all my first shows. He’s the one who brought me to voice lessons as I grew up, and he has really encouraged me to pursue this. If it weren’t for his support, I don’t know if I’d be an actor today. I’m very fortunate to have a family that supports me the way that mine does.”