Enjoy a Happy — and Safe — Halloween

With the Halloween holiday on Monday, and with many celebrating it over the weekend, we urge all of our readers to take part in the holiday festivities in a safe manner.

Motorists should be extra cautious — by which we mean drive VERY slowly — for the safety of children who will be trick-or-treating in our streets.

Adults also need to be extra careful when “celebrating.” Halloween has become a huge excuse for an adult party night (not that there’s anything wrong with that), but unfortunately, far too many will have too much to drink and then will drive.

We urge all party hosts to ensure that their guests are not inebriated. Parents have to be extra vigilant to make sure that their high school children and friends are not drinking or behaving in a rowdy manner.

We wish all of our readers a happy — and safe — Halloween.