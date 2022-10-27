Those 30 House Democrats: Did You Send Your Letter to Putin Too?

Earlier this week, a group of 30 House Democrats sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to seek a diplomatic solution with Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

“In conclusion, we urge you to make vigorous diplomatic efforts in support of a negotiated settlement and ceasefire, engage in direct talks with Russia, explore prospects for a new European security arrangement acceptable to all parties that will allow for a sovereign and independent Ukraine, and, in coordination with our Ukrainian partners, seek a rapid end to the conflict and reiterate this goal as America’s chief priority.”

Really? What planet are they living on?

There has been NO hint from Russian President Vladimir Putin that he is even remotely willing to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. To the contrary, he repeatedly has reaffirmed his commitment to “de-Nazify Ukraine,” which is code for eliminating it from the map as a sovereign nation.

He continues to engage in nothing less than the genocide of the Ukrainian people, whether by directly murdering and raping innocent civilians and deporting women and children to Russia, or indirectly through the bombing of civilian housing, hospitals, and infrastructure.

Other world leaders have tried to talk to Putin, most notably presidents Macron of France and Erdogan of Turkey, but all to no avail. If Putin were willing to negotiate an end to the war, why would he be sending an additional 300,000 troops into Ukraine?

The letter from these 30 members of Congress has been applauded by one group in our country who call themselves CODEPINK, whose position on the war in Ukraine is as follows, “As a leading peace and anti-war organization, CODEPINK also asks that all members of Congress, regardless of political party, vote against future weapons and military dollars for Ukraine.”

Essentially, organizations such as these are willing to give carte blanche to Putin to commit further atrocities in Ukraine. Theirs is precisely the sort of thinking that allowed Hitler to engage in his genocide that ultimately resulted in the Holocaust.

Just as it takes two to tango, so too, it takes two to negotiate at the peace table.

Until Putin gives some indication of being willing to end the war that he started, any hint of a lack of solidarity by our members of Congress with the Ukrainian people will serve only to prolong the war and encourage Putin to expand his aggression even more dangerously.

If these 30 Democrats are serious about ending the war in Ukraine (as opposed to just scoring points with random groups like CODEPINK), we assume that they also sent their letter to Putin.

We’ll be eager to hear what he says to them.