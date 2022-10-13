News in Brief

MassDEP Regulation Changes Start Nov 1

MassDEP is implementing new solid waste regulations starting Nov 1. Mattresses (including box springs) and textiles (clothing, bedding, towels, shoes, etc.) are no longer able to be disposed of in incinerators or landfills. Instead they must be sent to facilities that can recycle or reuse them.

The City of Chelsea is contracting with a company called Helpsy that will do curbside pickup of textiles and a company called HandUp US that will recycle mattresses. Free curbside collection of mattresses and boxsprings will be available for residents who receive municipal trash services while those with private trash service should contact their provider. Residents will be able to call Chelsea 3-1-1 to schedule a pickup.

Fall Festival October 14

The City, in conjunction with GreenRoots and the Mystic River Watershed Association, will hold a Fall Festival to kick off the design of the Chelsea St. Bridge Waterfront Park this Friday, October 14, from 3 pm to 5 pm. Join us to share your ideas for this open space.

Location: 15 Eastern Ave.

La Ciudad, junto con GreenRoots y Mystic River Watershed Association, llevará a cabo un Festival de Otoño para inaugurar el diseño del parque frente a la bahía junto al Chelsea St. Bridge este viernes 14 de octubre de 3:00 pm a 5:00 pm. Participe para compartir sus ideas para este espacio abierto.

Ubicación: 15 Eastern Ave.

Cambridge Half Marathon at Cambridgeside

Cambridge Half Marathon at CambridgeSide will take place on Sunday, November 6 (race begins 7:00 a.m. EST). The 13.1-mile USATF certified course starts and finishes at CambridgeSide. This beautiful and scenic course route features MIT, John W. Weeks Footbridge, Harvard Stadium, Charles River, Harvard Square and more. Registration is currently $125 per person and includes a quarter zip pullover, a race bib with a timing chip and more. Team signups are encouraged. Register at CambridgeSide.com.

Cambridge Half Marathon race proceeds benefit Cambridge Camping (CambridgeCamping.org), City of Cambridge Scholarship Fund (Cambridgema.gov/Services/CityScholarship) and other local charities.

“CambridgeSide has been a gift to Cambridge Camping in so many ways. Their commitment to the community and helping others comes through in everything they do to bring people to Cambridge, to show off our fabulous City and give back; they always give back! We are honored to be a beneficiary of this annual event, their support will help hundreds of children attend summer camp, who otherwise would not have that opportunity,” states Sharon Zimmerman, Co-Executive Director for Cambridge Camping.

“CambridgeSide is excited about the upcoming Cambridge Half Marathon and raising much needed funds for local Cambridge charities. The Cambridge Half Marathon features a flat and fast course with scenic views and is a great day for all involved,” says Melissa LaVita, Regional Marketing Director for CambridgeSide.

CambridgeSide is handicapped and MBTA accessible (Green Line T to Lechmere Station or Red Line T to Kendall Square to the free CambridgeSide Shuttle Bus), and offers attached, covered parking.

Judith García Receives Big Endorsements

Less than one month out from the state representative election, Democratic candidate Judith García has received a slew of endorsements from unions and social justice organizations.

The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL–CIO), the largest federation of unions in the country, recently endorsed García, saying they “look forward to working together to create a brighter future for working people in Massachusetts.” They applauded her commitment to workers’ rights, adding, “we are proud to support a candidate who has demonstrated a commitment to the values and principles of the Labor Movement.”

Shortly after AFL-CIO’s announcement of support, United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) Local 1445 also endorsed Garcia’s campaign. The UFCW has 1.3 million members across Canada, the United States, and Puerto Rico, and chapter 1445 alone has 8,000 members throughout northeastern New England. The union’s mission is to “improve their lives and make a lasting difference for all working people,” and they decided to endorse Garcia based on her track record of advocating for working people and families.

In addition to the unions, the Environmental League of Massachusetts (ELM) also put their support behind Garcia’s campaign. Committed to “securing the health and wellbeing of the environment and of future generations,” the ELM has now officially endorsed Garcia, who helped establish Chelsea as a Green City and has promised to prioritize environmental justice once elected to the state legislature.

“I am deeply honored to have the support of organizations that have such a passion for justice and collective advancement,” Garcia said of the host of endorsements. “I look forward to collaborating with them throughout the final month of this campaign and once I take office in January.”

Garcia has been a Chelsea City Councilor for seven years, during which she has championed issues ranging from wage theft to environmental justice. She announced her run for state representative earlier this year, vowing to “bring the courage, zeal, and determination from Chelsea and Everett to the Statehouse.”

García will face off against one opponent in the general election for 11th Suffolk district’s state representative seat, which will be on November 8, 2022. Learn more at electjudithgarcia.com.