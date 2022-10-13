Golden Cannoli Announces Partnership With Williams Sonoma, Inc.

Special to the Record

Golden Cannoli, the largest manufacturer of cannoli shells, cannoli chips and cannoli cream filling in the United States, is proud to announce a new partnership with Williams Sonoma, Inc., one of the largest multi-channel specialty retailers in the United States selling high-quality products for the home.

Golden Cannoli is a family-owned, Massachusetts-based company that has been making delicious hand-rolled cannoli shells with their original recipe and the best possible ingredients for over 50 years. Their special process gives the dough a unique flakiness and golden brown, bubbly appearance that customers expect from a high-quality, authentic cannoli. Plus, it has a unique soft, crunchy texture that won’t crumble and fall apart when you bite into it.

Williams Sonoma is offering the Golden Cannoli Mini Cannoli Kit that includes 36 cannoli shells, 4 bags of ricotta cannoli filling, sprinkles, chocolate chips and confectioners’ sugar on their website at: www.williams-sonoma.com.

“Both Golden Cannoli and Williams Sonoma have a long history of offering the highest quality products and exceptional service with a focus on being Best in Class,” said Valerie Bono, Golden Cannoli Chief Sales & Marketing Officer and Co-Owner. “It’s exciting to be partnering with Williams Sonoma. It allows us to share our family’s tradition of enjoying cannoli year-round with even more people,”

Golden Cannoli was founded in 1970 by Angelo Bresciani and Francesco Bono. Today, Golden Cannoli is run by the second-generation cousins: Valerie, Maria, Eric and Edwin. Their 30,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Chelsea, MA makes a wide range of cannoli products including cannoli shells and traditional filling, cannoli chips, chocolate covered shells and a variety of cannoli creams and fillings. For additional information, call (617) 868-2826, email [email protected] or visit https://shop.goldencannoli.com/.