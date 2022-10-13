News Congratulations, Police Chief Houghton by Record Staff • October 13, 2022 • 0 Comments Keith Houghton was inaugurated as the new Chief of the Chelsea Police Department in a ceremony in theCity Manager’s Office. Pictured, from left, are District 8 Councilor Calvin Brown, Rosemary Hughes, Chief Keith Houghton, outgoing Police Chief Brian Kyes, who will be serving as the U.S. Marshal of Massachusetts, District 1 Councilor Todd Taylor, Councilor-at-Large Leo Robinson, and City Manager Tom Ambrosino. Keith Houghton receives his oath of office as the new Chief of the Chelsea Police Department.