News

Congratulations, Police Chief Houghton

by  •  • 0 Comments
Keith Houghton was inaugurated as the new Chief of the Chelsea Police Department in a ceremony in the
City Manager’s Office. Pictured, from left, are District 8 Councilor Calvin Brown, Rosemary Hughes, Chief Keith Houghton, outgoing Police Chief Brian Kyes, who will be serving as the U.S. Marshal of Massachusetts, District 1 Councilor Todd Taylor, Councilor-at-Large Leo Robinson, and City Manager Tom Ambrosino.
Keith Houghton receives his oath of office as the new Chief of the Chelsea Police Department.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.